Kenya Moore reveals where she stands with husband Marc Daly 5 Mos. After separation - watch

Kenya Moore gave a shocking replacement for her husband Marc Daly almost half a year after they introduced their separation.

“We are in a very good place now.” Kenya MooreThe 49-year-old tells of the place where she is with her husband Marc Daly, 48, in her whole look at SiriusXM checked for topicality with Amy Phillips. “Our relationship has actually reached a turning point. He was so nice to me. Our relationship has not been so good for a long time. “Amy, who seemed shocked by the Actual Housewives of Atlanta stars’ confession, then asked how long this development took between them.” I consider a month after we broke up, “she revealed.” It was around October / November, yes. I think it changed when we celebrated Brooklyn’s birthday together. “

Kenya continued: “And watch out, my heart is beating in another person. And for me, all I ever wanted to do was defend them, and I’ll do it until the day I die. And if that means protecting them from negativity or something in our residence, then I will. After noticing that we had the opportunity to become parents together, to do this in a good way, and to be an instance of Brooklyn, I said, “Let’s get together,” and we did it! And we had a good time and I feel that it actually confirmed that I’m not after him. I wanted a relaxed, peaceful residence and an incredible setting for my daughter. That’s all i want. “

Amy then grilled Kenya to Marc about the RHOA fan base. Many of them haven’t seen him so well in the Bravo collection, especially during their tense second dinner with colleagues. Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill and Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker, “Does he have any feelings for how he was portrayed in the present? We noticed a facet of him that I believe your followers are saying, “About Kenya? We don’t like it to treat you best. “How did he react to that?” The previous Miss USA only replied with the words: “We didn’t have a dialogue about it. Nooo.”

Amy didn’t let up on the way and asked if he had seen the present lately. “I don’t know,” said Kenya. “I know he’s opening two new companies. I know he’s busy and doesn’t usually see it.” However, I think people used to send him clips earlier, so I’m pretty sure he noticed. “Neither Kenya nor Marc have applied for divorce since they separated in September 2019.