Kenny Omega responds to vulgar and racist tweets about Riho

Kenny Omega is aware of the recent controversy that sparked between Jim Cornette and Dave Meltzer. He will also not allow fans to get away with inappropriate comments about Riho.
A fan replied in a rather mundane way to Kenny Omega’s last reply to Jim Cornette. He asked a very vulgar and racist question about Riho. Omega replied, “Good to know that all followers of Jim’s mouth breathing regimen have absolutely no class.”
Another fan replied to Omega with: “You take an answer and beat all of his fans together in your counter argument? This summary is as ridiculous as your jazz hands, Harpo. “
Omega replied, “Yes, I did, and judging from your tweet, I definitely don’t regret it.” It doesn’t sound like Kenny Omega is afraid of losing that particular fan.
Good to know that all fans of Jim’s bad breath are absolutely 0.
– Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 7, 2020
Yes, I did and judging from your tweet, I definitely don’t regret it.
– Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 7, 2020
Oh no, now I’m really scared!
– Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 7, 2020