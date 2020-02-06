Kenny Omega responds to Jim Cornette's sarcastic comment

Advertisement

Jim Cornette is not a fan of Kenny Omega at all. This recently ruined a long-standing friendship that Cornette had with Dave Meltzer.

Cornette recently replied to an animated GIF from Omega that kicks an 11-year-old girl in her infamous game. He said, “The best wrestler in the world, people.”

The cleaner read this and reacted very interestingly when he offered Jim Cornette a good word to lure him into the green room of C2E2.

Don’t you usually stay in character when you post online? In any case, thank you for the high praise, Jim. Saved my day. BTW, will you be at C2E2 again this year? Maybe you will move a few objects and actually be allowed to go into the green room this year. I’ll put in a good word.

Jim Cornette has not replied to Kenny Omega at this time. We can only imagine that Cornette would take the chance to share a green room with Kenny Omega.

– Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 6, 2020