Kendall Jenner's TikTok account was deleted 24 hours after the opening

The American mannequin and actuality star Kendall Jenner joined the popular video platform TikTok on Monday. Nevertheless, the account of the well-known title was only deleted 24 hours after it was opened. It remains unclear whether Jenner or TikTok deleted his account.

Kendall Jenner, a 24-year-old Kardashian Jenner household superstar doll who provides the American magazine world with a variety of materials, opened an account with TikTok earlier this week.

When he wished his followers a good day with a short video he had recorded on the toilet, the star title won 920,000 likes in just two hours and reached half a million followers. Jenner’s journey within the shared video app, however, only took 24 hours.

It is not clear why Kendal Jenner’s TikTok account was closed

On Tuesday afternoon it was found that the account of the well-known mannequin named @kendalljenner was deleted. It remains a mystery why Jenner’s TikTok account disappeared. Jenner may have deleted his account or TikTok may have blocked the account for insurance policy violations. Neither TikTok nor Jenner have announced it.

The 24-year-old American mannequin, who is the third member of the Kardashian-Jenner household to take part in the shared video platform, is constantly being talked about with the money he makes on Instagram. Jenner generated $ 15.9 million in revenue from paid partnerships with well-known companies reminiscent of Calvin Klein, Proactiv, and Stuart Weitzman.