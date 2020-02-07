Kendall Jenner rocks high-waisted shorts for a sexy shoot after Ben Simmons Reconciliation

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner had fun in the sunlight while taking on a brand new model gig in Miami and wearing some incredibly fast striped shorts just days after spending the Tremendous Bowl with Ben Simmons!

Who wears quick shorts? Kendall Jenner! At least for this photo shoot. The mannequin, 24, was noticed in Miami on February 5, when she took over a model new modeling gig. Kendall’s ensemble, along with excessively tailored striped shorts, included a tiny purple print and a pair of white boots. Kendall’s hair was worn out and pure for pleasure in the sun and was considered exhausting at work!

The cheeky snapshots come just days after Kendall and her previous flame were noticed at Tremendous Bowl 54 Ben Simmons, The 23-year-old mannequin and basketball player had walked together at Laborious Rock Stadium to watch the game played by the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and the San Francisco 49er on February 2, and looked pretty comfortable as if nothing had changed. Although they did not present a PDA, the two did not even hide the truth that they had attended the NFL’s largest leisure event together. Ben even snapped a photo of her free time with Kendall’s ID afterwards.

Followers have speculated for some time that the duo is collective again, although nothing has been formally confirmed. Before the Tremendous Bowl, the couple had had a brunch in the New York metropolis. They saved it fairly cautiously and didn’t try to be considerate of themselves, but for the reason that the observers looked for clues when looking at them, which the duo is again aiming at.

Between all her siblings, Kendall tried to keep her private life as personal as possible. However, Ben seems to be the only romantic connection she doesn’t shy away from to bring her back to the climax. The couple dated from around Could 2018 to Could 2019, and although the problems seemed to be fading, all indicators were likely to revive the couple’s romance. Regardless of whether your friends are only looking for good phrases or are immersed in romance again, the followers will soon control these two!