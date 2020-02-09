Kendall Jenner is still being carded

Advertisement

“Do you mind if we sit down?” Kendall asks Jenner. “My back hurts today.”

Of course it does. The model stamped on Tom Ford’s runway in Los Angeles on Friday night – 12 hours later she performed at the Longchamp show in Manhattan and posed in a full look from the Fall 2020 collection (a nod to French girls 1970s, including leather gaucho pants)). After all, Jenner is the face of her brand, and a red-eyed flight can’t keep up with the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan work ethic, especially when it comes to great boots.

Here’s what Kendall told us after the show …

You were just photographed in Miami with another tiny Longchamp bag. What is the advantage of a mini bag?

I love a tiny bag! Personally, I don’t wear much if I just go through the day somewhere. I need my lip balm, my cell phone and my wallet. I don’t want to have something different with me every day, you know? It fits the perfect amount; that’s really all i need.

Do you have a wallet with you?

Oh yes of course. You always need your form of payment and your ID, don’t you?

Wait, do you need an ID? Don’t tell me people are carding you …

Are you kidding? I get a lot of cards. I’m fine – to be honest, I kind of like it. I am 24 and it is still so old that it is exciting to show that I am legal! I can order what I want to drink, I swear!

I had a Longchamp bag in college, but my sister in the sisterhood stole it. Should I ask nicely or just steal it from their house?

It is yours! Go and steal it back. Don’t ask I have sisters and I’ll tell you to take your Longchamp bag back.

What do you prefer right now, runway shows or photo shoots?

Oooh, it’s hard. They are very different. Runway, during the hectic fashion weeks, towards the end you say, “Oh my god, that’s a lot.” So many looks, so many photographers. It’s obviously a dream to be a model on a runway show, but it’s still very intense. What I find coolest is that you’re part of the designer’s creative experience. You are there and do what is really special with them. But campaigns are cool because you can immerse yourself in a character for a day. You can explore your own creative side by taking a really sick photo and pretending to be someone else.

And you just pretended to be a cheerleader at Navarro College.

I really tried.

Did you expect to land the stunt you did on Ellen?

No! Oh my God. I had no Idea. I’m sure people saw me and said, “Oh, she planned it. She practiced.” I swear to you that didn’t happen. I had no idea that the CHEER team was there. My publicist didn’t know. The Ellen Show didn’t tell me. I swear.

And you said, “I’ll get up all the way.”

No, I said, “I’m kneeling.” And Ellen (DeGeneres) said, “Oh no, come on, get up! Do the hard one!”

Did you expect it to be easier for you ?!

It’s just that I thought I was too tall. Aviators are tiny! These girls were really small. I am almost two meters. To be honest, I’m glad I did it and it was so fun … but I was so surprised that I did it. I hadn’t expected it.

