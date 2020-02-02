Kendall Jenner as cheerleader at Ellen DeGeneres: she makes the gift!

Advertisement

Invited to the presence of Ellen Degeneres, Kendall Jenner slipped into the pores and skin of a cheerleader for a choreography!

Ellen DeGeneres just posted a great picture on Instagram! Kendall Jenner is surely in the middle of a cheerleading choreography …

Kendall Jenner has additional concepts… Invited by Ellen DeGeneres, the younger girl of 24 delivered real efficiency… cheerleaders! Of course, the tall doll did not hesitate to devote herself to the sport just to remember her early days as a high school cheeleaders …

Advertisement

The moderator’s publication caused a sensation on Instagram! In the picture we can see Kendall Jenner in the air. And of course, the latter is not dizzy! Certainly she has a big smile when doing sports! So we invite you to admire the picture in question below! Kendall is spectacular, isn’t it?

KENDALL JENNER IMPRESSES INTERNET USERS

Throughout the whole little choreography, the American star joined the Navarro Faculty cheerleading crew! It therefore delivered enormous efficiency! Certainly, Kendall Jenner did not hesitate to rise and carry out staffs … All indeed on the set of the presence of Ellen Degeneres!

View this publication on Instagram

Tomorrow @KendallJenner will reach new heights with the help of @navarro_college_cheer.

A publication by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on January 29, 2020 at 6:18 p.m. PST

The presenter also posted a picture of Kendall Jenner in motion … and the least we can say is that individuals liked it! Certainly many of them commented on this publication! “I am very stunned! I didn’t think Kendall would be able to do gymnastics like that … Hats off to her! She does it with a smile too! Or: “However, Kendall is aware of the tips on how to do it. It’s unimaginable!” »Can we learn in the social community? Sufficient to satisfy the chic high mannequin!