Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons meet again on Super Bowl & Fuel rumors

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons spent the most important night in sporting activities together. The couple, who kept walking up and down, noticed that on February 3 they strolled side by side into the massive sport.

Kendall Jenner, 24 and Ben SimmonsThe 23-year-old had the last date at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2. The two of them had been seen strolling together to watch the game of the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and the San Francisco 49er. Kendall wore multicolored printed leather trousers with the Super Bowl. Ben stored it informally in a flannel jacket and an orange hoodie. They had also been seen leaving the Super Bowl together. Kendall rocked a bright blue Super Bowl hoodie that protruded from her shirt as she ran behind Ben.

They didn’t present a PDA, but the couple didn’t try to hide the truth that they went to the Super Bowl together. Ben posted a photo of his view of the massive sport on his Instagram story. If you look, you may see Kendall’s ID after his. This date night time only supplies gas to the stove that these two are collective again.

Kendall and Ben had recently been spotted on a brunch date on January 19 in the New York metropolis. The two tried to hold it back while walking around the Tribeca neighborhood. When Kendall published a photo of her British Vogue shoot a few days earlier, Ben confirmed his love by commenting with three fireplace emojis. Kendall and Ben called together in the new year.

Advertisement

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner were noticed strolling together after the Super Bowl LIV. (Maciel-Ngre / BACKGRID) Kendall Jenner rocks a printed, leather-based high pants at the Super Bowl. (Maciel-Ngre / BACKGRID)

Kendall and Ben split in 2019 after a long relationship. Hollywood Life then EXCLUSIVELY noticed that the timing for the supermodel and the NBA participant was simply not adequate to continue together. “The additional schedules that Ben and Kendall had didn’t support their relationship, so they decided that it was best to take a break from each other,” our offer said. Right, it seems like the timing could be right at that very moment!