Kemba and Celtics overthrow Thunder to extend winning streak

The Celtics win their seventh game in a row when Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis return after their injuries

Published on February 10, 2020 at 12:50 p.m.

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kemba Walker scored 27 points towards the end of the game and hit a three-pointer pair as the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to 7 games with a 112:11 victory over the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

Walker scored two trebles from the exact same point in the last three minutes to seal the victory for the Celtics in front of 18,200 spectators at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday, February 9 (Monday, February 10, Manila local time).

With the Celtics at 4 in front and the watch down, Walker pressed a three-hand to bring the gap to 7.

Chris Paul, the thunder guard, leapt to the other end, but Walker replied another triple from the same distance a few seconds later when the Celtics regained control.

Paul pointed to the buzzer with three pointers to limit the score and make the game a one-point game.

Jayson Tatum scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half for the Celtics, who have now won 10 of their last 11 competitions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari each scored 24 points to lead the Thunder, who suffered only the second loss in eleven games.

Paul and Dennis Schroder each had 22 points, but the rest of the Thunder players combined only 19 points.

The three Celtics who missed their win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday with various injuries – Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis – all returned to the Thunder game.

Hayward, Tatum and Theis each had double-double. Brown contributed 17 points.

Thunder newcomer Darius Bazley left the game in the first quarter after spraining his knee and did not return. – Rappler.com