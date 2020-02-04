Kelly Ripa Responds to Response to Comments on “Excessive Poverty”

Advertisement

Kelly Ripa is happy with her son Michael Consuelos that he is on his own two feet, and has described critics of her recent interview about his financial problems as “foolish”.

While looking at “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” This morning, the morning presenter explained that her son is living in “excessive poverty” in Brooklyn as he has to pay for his personal lease. The response to Ripa’s comment was quick, and many social media customers said she wasn’t in touch with reality, especially given her $ 20 million annual salary at Reside With Kelly and Ryan.

Michael Consuelos and Kelly RipaBruce Glikas / WireImage

Ripa, 49, finally went to Instagram to deal with the criticism and replied to a fan who asked if Michael “ever” had a job.

“Michael goes to school and is a senior and works full-time. He is in his first apartment, which is neither a father nor a mother, and is supported by roommates, ”she wrote. “I’m used to getting a lot of slack because people love to be imitated about something they haven’t seen. They just learn a heading and wag their fingers.

“I didn’t develop privileged, and neither did @instasuelos,” she added, referring to husband Mark Consuelos. “We work and we really count on our children. And the truth that a pack of fools needs to annoy me, I say, let them. “

An offer later instructed Website Six: “It was a joke that should spur on their son because he is not yet an adult.” If anything, it shows the robust work ethic that Kelly and Mark imposed on their household. Some people are too fast to engage in the attack after briefly looking at a headline. “