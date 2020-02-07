Kelly Ripa, 49, exposes abdominals with hip-shaking movements after saying she wants to dance with Shakira

Advertisement

Kelly Ripa has strikes! She has already made a foreplay video to do it with Shakira on the Tremendous Bowl. Now she copies Shaki’s champeta dance, which she did at half time.

The latest virus problem involves a critical dance approach. Shakira performed the Colombian champeta dance throughout their LIV halftime efficiency and now celebrities are trying to repeat it. Kelly Ripa She nailed it all down in a video she shared on February 5th. Maybe she just came on stage with the 43-year-old singer, who was born in Colombia, because the moderator discussed during the day has some wonderful dance moves. It helps that your trainer, Anna Kaiser, led the best way when she was a choreographer for Shakira.

Kelly, 49, confirmed her ridiculous match decision in a white sports bra and black leggings. Her tight six-pack abs were visible as she broke through the strikes from Shakira’s routine to “The Water Dance” Chris Porter that includes Pitbull, “#Wcw with my sisters in the @ shakira Champeta problem. three mothers. 7 teenagers. 36-pack 😂💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 @elsamariecollins @theannakaiser, ”Kelly signed the dance video. So according to your math, do all 12 packs?

Kelly has three teenagers with a husband Mark Consuelos, Sons Michael, 22 and Joaquin, 16 and daughter LolaAnna is the mother of 1 and Elsa Collins has three children of her own. She is a humanitarian and co-founder of “This Is About Humanity”, a neighborhood dedicated to raising awareness for separated and reunited households and youth. And quickly learn how Anna teaches them the Champeta choreography.

Anna had been to Miami and worked with Shakira while preparing for the Tremendous Bowl. Not to mention the Champeta dance is one thing Shaki has achieved for years, so Anna would understand it. She even choreographed Shakira’s 2009 music video for “She Wolf”. Anna helped Kelly with her halftime dance “Audition” in an Instagram video on January 28th, while the two performed a high-energy routine on Shakira’s 2001 smash “Every time, wherever” “Shakira Tremendous Bowl audition, take three,” Kelly introduced as they broke into their strikes.