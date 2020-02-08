Kelly Kelly may return to WWE every six months

Advertisement

Kelly Kelly returned for the Royal Rumble, but she could show up more often.

During his podcast, Jerry Lawler said he had spoken to Kelly Kelly backstage in the Royal Rumble. According to his knowledge, it will appear more frequently for the WWE “every six months”.

“I thought it was the best women’s rumble match I’ve ever seen,” Lawler started. “It was a bit NXT-heavy. But I had no problem with it because each of the NXT women shone. It wasn’t like you ever thought, “Oh, this woman shouldn’t be there.” Each of them looked like they could win this match.

“I had the opportunity to speak to Kelly before the game for a long time. She is just great. And as far as I know, we may see more of her. It may come back every six months. “

We have to see what happens next. She got a good response to the Royal Rumble. She also doesn’t seem to have lost a step. We may see them much more often if what the king says is right.

Many thanks to SE Scoops for the quote