Kell Brook back in groove with KO from Mark DeLuca

Kell Brook revived his ambitions to become a two-weight world champion with an authoritative seventh-round interruption from Mark DeLuca.

The 33-year-old former IBF welterweight king was in action for his admiring audience in Sheffield, England, for the first time in 14 months and looking to banish memories of a ragged December 2018 decision on Michael Zerafa from Australia. Brook admitted that his career would be ended at elite level without impressing the unannounced DeLuca (24-2), and he crawled through the gears after a nice opening few laps.

DeLuca, who served in the US Marine Corps, was dropped and counted after a fresh Brook-uppercut followed precise hooks from both wings. DeLuca’s nose was heavily bleed and he was happy to hear the bell at the end of round 4 and 5.

Despite warlike firing back, the sixth was just as horrible for the visitor. A chopping left lead from his salt marsh ended the show in style in the seventh.

Brook collected the intercontinental light middleweight tire from the WBO, and a full British showdown against former organization champion Liam Smith, who looked at the front row, could be the next.

The Brazilian Patrick Teixeira has the 154-pound WBO title and has a mandatory defense against Brian Castano in Argentina to negotiate.

