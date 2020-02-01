Keira Knightley snuggles up to her newborn while strolling through London

Advertisement

Keira Knightley was noticed on Friday walking in London with her newborn daughter Delilah.

The star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” smiled as she carried her bundle of amusements to her chest in a church service.

The 34-year-old actress wore glasses, boots, and a gray coat, while her tiny hangover wore a puffy purple body with a lovable pompom on the hood.

Knightley kept her baby out of the public eye from the start.

The star and her husband James Righton secretly welcomed their second daughter in September.

The couple announced that in Might, at a party in Paris, they had expected the place that they had confirmed from their child weakness.

They also share the 4-year-old daughter Edie.

Knightley and Righton, 36, married in 2013.