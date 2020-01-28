Keir Starmer wins another union to become the next union leader Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Union leadership candidate, Sir Kier Starmer MP. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer has received more union support for his application to chair the Labor Party.

The community union has approved the front runner for this job, along with Angela Rayner as vice chair.

Community Secretary General Roy Rickhuss said of Sir Keir: “His experience and vision are what the Labor Party needs to rebuild, regain voter confidence, and lead a transformative Labor government.”

Regarding Rayner, he said, “We believe it will help unite our fragmented party, revive the labor movement, and lead us into government.”

The union also urged its constituency Labor Party (CLPs) members to help Ian Murray, Labor’s only MP in Scotland, hold the final election for the proxy.

Candidates must have been nominated by three Labor affiliates, including at least two unions, which is at least 5% of affiliates.

The only other way to vote is to receive nominations from at least 5% of the CLPs.

Both Unison and Usdaw supported Sir Keir in the race for the successor to outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn in April.

The recent unions’ approval came when Sir Keir called for a radical redistribution of power, wealth and opportunity when he returned to the Labor leadership’s campaign path.

He warned that urgent changes are needed to counter the risk of the United Kingdom breaking apart after the United Kingdom has left the EU.

Sir Keir will call for the end of the status quo – saying that power, wealth and opportunity “should be returned to the hands of the people.”

Sir Keir said campaigns a week ago: “The status quo is not working. People are demanding more control, power and influence over their own lives and local communities. This cannot be achieved by tinkering with the edges or with short-term corrections.

“We need to end the Westminster monopoly on power and spread it to all cities, regions and nations of the United Kingdom. We need to end the status quo and put power, wealth and opportunity back in the hands of people.”

“We need a new constitutional agreement: an extensive division of power and resources. To do this, a new long-term political and constitutional consensus must be created. I believe that this can best be built on the principle of federalism.

“But it is not just about passing power from one group of politicians to another. I want to give people the opportunity to work in their workplace, in the communities to which they belong, and through the public services they are in Claim to have a real say.

“We will only restore the broken trust in politics by giving people back control over decisions that affect their lives.”

The Holborn and St. Pancras MP will travel to Scotland, England and Wales in the coming days.

