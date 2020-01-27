Advertisement

Video

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer delivers his speech during the Labor Party Congress at the Brighton Center in Brighton. Photo: Gareth Fuller / PA.

Advertisement

PA cable / PA pictures

Union leadership candidate Sir Keir Starmer criticized a BBC moderator’s question whether there were “too many foreigners” in Britain.

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of his journalism and we hope that you are proud of it. If you appreciate what we do, you can help us by contributing to the cost of our journalism

Nicky Campbell, live presenter of BBC Radio 5, asked Sir Keir about Labor’s need to win back more socially conservative voters to win an election.

As Boris Johnson prepared to introduce a new immigration system, he pressed Sir Keir on his mind.

“Is it racist to say that there are too many foreigners in Britain?” he asked.

But Starmer, who was with his mother-in-law on her first day in the campaign after four days after having a “very bad accident”, criticized the question.

“I can only say how uncomfortable it is right now.

“We just spent four days in intensive care with my mother-in-law, where people of all nationalities take incredible care of her.

“And that’s why I think this debate is … has to be very, very careful.”

But the moderator continued his questioning and insisted that it was a “massive debate in this country”.

Starmer replied: “Of course it is, but I want people in this country to be able to work in other countries.

“And I want people in other countries to come and work here, and they bring a lot with them when they do.

“Likewise, I’ve never seen a problem with people who came here to study, our students to study elsewhere, or people who live as families.”

The Shadow Brexit secretary returned earlier on the campaign after “very, very difficult days”.

On his mother-in-law, he said that her condition remains “terrible”.

“She is still in intensive care and it was very, very difficult for my wife and her family. [A] Very, very difficult days for us.”

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of his journalism and we hope that you are proud of it. We believe that our voice is important – both in advocating the EU pro perspective and restoring the balance between the right extremes of much of the UK’s national press. If you appreciate what we do, you can help us by contributing to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

Advertisement