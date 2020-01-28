Advertisement

Keir Starmer responded superbly to a tricky question on BBC Radio 5 Live this morning.

Nicky Campbell asked the Labor favorite, who was on the campaign again after a four-day break in a time that was “very, very difficult” for his family, whether it was “racist” to say that there were too many foreigners in Britain. ,

He has answered:

“I can only say how uncomfortable it is right now.

“We just spent four days in intensive care with my mother-in-law, where people of all nationalities take incredible care of her.

“And that’s why I think this debate is … has to be very, very careful.”

Sir Keir was forced to cancel Labor leadership campaign events last week because his mother-in-law is seriously ill at the hospital.

The details of the accident were not disclosed, but Sir Keir said he and his wife’s family had been in intensive care for four days and nights.

When asked about an update by Sky News Kay Burley, he said, “It’s terrible, I’m afraid.

“She is still in the intensive care unit and it was very, very difficult for my wife and her family. These were very, very difficult days for us.”

Sir Keir said it was a “very bad accident”. When asked about her forecast, he replied, “It is very difficult, very, very difficult.”

