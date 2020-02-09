Keir Starmer advocates privacy after mother-in-law dies after an accident Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labor Party press conference in central London. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA.

PA wire / PA images

Leader leader Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law died after an accident.

Shadow closet member Sir Keir withdrew from campaign events on Friday due to the situation.

Chairman of his campaign, Jenny Chapman, tweet Sunday: “My thoughts and prayers are with Keir Starmer and his family.

“Keir’s mother-in-law died yesterday after an accident two weeks ago.

“Thanks to everyone who has been so kind and supportive and for respecting the privacy of his family in this difficult time.”

Polls have regularly suggested that Sir Keir is likely to be at the top of the leadership vote in which he will face Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry and Lisa Nandy.

A Labor leadership hustings event in Nottingham went on Saturday with a representative in the place of Sir Keir.

