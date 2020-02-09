Advertisement

Neil Rankin first noticed vegans in 2016 when they threatened to protest outside his restaurant. The 43-year-old chef had just opened Temper, a grill in Soho that was built around a six-meter fire pit and was the largest in London and perhaps in every restaurant in the world. Whole animals were brought in, slaughtered and theatrically grilled in thick plates over the embers. Jay Rayner of the Observer remarked (admiringly): “There is a menu, but you could just replace it with a solid sign that says MEAT! Face until you surrender. “

Rankin was an obvious target for vegans in many ways. With its elaborate tattoos, muscular forearms and the trucker hat, it was a figurehead for the strange but powerful grill fixation that was used a few years ago. Before Temper, he worked as a cook at Pitt Cue Co, Smokehouse and Bad Egg. He just spent two years smoking, braising and grilling to produce a Bible for carnivores entitled Low and Slow: How to Cook Meat. “I cooked all 15 goats at once,” says Rankin with a touch of Edinburgh in his voice. “I slaughtered a lot of animals in my time.”

When the vegans followed him on social media, Rankin was neither surprised nor particularly bothered. Those at the “extremist” end, he ignored – “There is no gray area,” he said, “you are bad, you are wrong, that is it” – but others, he would debate. One, especially a university lecturer on food issues, with whom he had made friends and with whom they had gone out for dinner. Rankin pointed out that, unlike most steakhouses, he respected animals and minimized waste when using whole carcasses, but fluctuated on certain points. “I was part of a group of people who made grilling great again in the UK and I’m not sure if that was a good thing,” he now admits. “It was an interesting eye opener for my own ethics and what I did.”

Rankin tells me that in a vegan restaurant. In fact his vegan restaurant with no waste: Simplicity Burger on Brick Lane in East London, opposite the famous bagel shops. When we meet, he’s almost done. Rankin estimates that he has probably not bought meat to cook at home in two and a half years. It’s like Richard Dawkins admitting that he may have hastily copied the whole thing with God.

Chef Neil Rankin, who started the meat-lovers paradise Temper in Soho, now runs a vegan zero-waste restaurant in East London. Photo: Daniel Hambury / Evening Standard / eyevine

Either that or Rankin is very adept at predicting and managing food trends. There is disagreement about the popularity of veganism in the UK: most estimates assume just over 1% of the population. But there is unprecedented awareness and press coverage. This year, 400,000 people worldwide have signed up for veganuary, compared to 250,000 in 2019. Not so long ago, the large supermarkets could have a problem with some Quorn and Linda McCartney products. Since last month when Sainsbury joined the club, everyone has had their own plant-based ranges and many products such as Meatless Farm Co, Vivera and Oumph!. There is everything from artificial turkey to vegetarian “ham” to vegan pork scratches from fried soy pieces, which were sponsored by Kickstarter last year with 174%. Global demand for vegetable protein has increased from GBP 2.9 billion in 2015 to an expected GBP 4 billion this year.

One area of ​​undisputed growth is plant-based convenience products. The Vegan Society calls it “Britain’s fastest growing take away choice” as it exploded by 388% between 2016 and 2018 (admittedly from a low base). A turning point was the release of Greggs’ vegan bun last year. Thanks to Piers Morgan, the wise use of social media and the fact that it doesn’t taste bad has gained a new audience for herbal meat alternatives. Greggs doesn’t talk about specific sales, only that the “great popularity” of the vegan sausage roll – and this year’s releases, the vegan steak casserole, and a donut – increased total sales by 13.5%. Last month the company announced that it would pay its 25,000 employee bonuses totaling £ 7m or up to £ 300m each.

Plant-based food now even attacks the mental castle of the meat pie: the soccer field. When Chelsea played against Arsenal last month, fans of Stamford Bridge were able to warm up at half-time with a vegan doner kebab or Buffalo Cauli Wings at the Premier League’s first fully vegan kiosk.

Much of the fast food demand is for fake burgers, with restaurants vegans and flexitarians – basically meat reducers – lasciviously saying that like the real thing, they “wet” and “bleed”. Those who doubt that there is serious money in this sector need only look at the US company Beyond Meat, which supplies smaller British chains such as Honest, Neat Burger and Halo Burger, but also All Bar Ones, Premier Inns and Toby Carverys. In July last year, Beyond Meat had a short-term market valuation of USD 11.7 billion (GBP 9 billion).

A blackboard announces the start of the vegan steak outside a Greggs Manchester store. Photo: Christopher Thomond / The Guardian

When Rankin set out to make his herbal Simplicity Burger, he didn’t want to make a product that would appeal to vegans. That was thought too small. He wanted to make a burger with such deep umami notes that everyone would find it delicious. “Eight months at home just to do strange things with mushrooms and the like,” Rankin recalls. “I got the taste very early; It was the texture that was the hardest to get. There were times when I took my hair off. Times I gave up. But when I finally did it, it was a good feeling. I said, “Thank goodness, I didn’t have to add a weird chemical.”

Rankin is, in a sense, a late arrival at the plant party. But the difference, he believes, is that he took up the challenge as a cook, not a food scientist, wellness guru, or technology entrepreneur. For example, the cheese for the Simplicity Burger could be a simple vegan cheese: it might not have tasted much, but it would have melted and had a familiar consistency. Instead, Rankin decided to extract the liquid from vegan cheese and replace it with fermented tomato water, fried onion oil and cucumber juice. The result is pretty mind-blowing: it’s cheese that doesn’t taste like cheese, but slightly like a cheeseburger.

According to Rankin Hybris, the reason why many cooks are slow to deal with vegan food. “Because it’s not cool,” he says. “I took a lot of flak for it. I’m laughed at. I go to these little cooking things and they ask:” How are you vegan? “Haha!” And I would like to say: “How is your restaurant, where everything is for nobody but for your own ego? “

Nevertheless, Rankin knows how deep and original our love for meat is and how difficult it will be to convince the doubters who have been sweating over a fireplace for years. “It has a cultural identity,” says Rankin. “If you record this scene in pulp fiction, in which Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta come in and eat the burger and he tries it and says, ‘This is a delicious burger …’ You can’t do this scene through one replace falafel and get away with it. “

Rankins Simplicity Burger is indeed a delicious burger. The first sip delivers a dense, satisfying umami that I have never tried before with vegetable fast food. That is not to say that I am misled and think I am eating a beef burger. It doesn’t fall apart in your mouth the same way. However, this is not a criticism of Rankin. It’s just confirmation that replicating meat is an oversized, maybe even impossible, culinary and scientific challenge.

Clare Every, a vegan food blogger, visits Simplicity Burger’s menu. Photo courtesy of

@ thelittlelondonvegan / Instagram.

When you put ground beef in a hot pan, there is an immediate reaction between amino acids and simple sugars that form complex flavors. The meat tans – the Maillard reaction – and produces more than 4,000 different molecules that are responsible for its distinctive appearance, texture, smell and taste. For about two and a half million years, people have found the taste of cooked meat irresistible. Eating animals is the main reason why our brains developed and our stomachs shrunk and we didn’t have to spend the whole day looking for food.

Then why do so many people try to imitate meat with vegetables when it is so difficult? The climate emergency is the most urgent reason. Worldwide meat production has increased by more than 400% in the past half century. In the next 30 years, when the population nudges 10 billion people, the demand for meat is expected to double again. “And cows just take too long to grow,” says Simeon Van der Molen, who launched the plant-based manufacturer Moving Mountains in West London in 2015. “After three years you get 1,000 kilograms of beef, but that’s a ridiculously long time. “

Van der Molen, who is 47 years old and prefers the open-neck Branson business uniform with running shoes, had no experience in the food industry. his other company, Ecozone, produces laundry detergents. But he felt like trying something different, and he heard a lot of noise from the United States about Beyond Meat and the market leader Impossible Foods, founded by Pat Brown, a professor of biochemistry at Stanford University, whose stated goal is to make animal husbandry and deep sea fishing by 2035. Van der Molen also had personal reasons.

“I went to the doctors and had cholesterol at 6.9am. The doctor told me to stop eating burgers, ”he recalls when we met at the Moving Mountains office in Chiswick. “Otherwise I would end up on statins all my life. So I went straight to the supermarket and, as you can imagine, it wasn’t very tasty in 2015: the burgers were bean burgers, nut burgers. And for someone who hasn’t eaten a juicy and juicy quarter pounder anymore, it’s just too much of a step to have a burger that looks like a crushed falafel. “

Van der Molen considers him typical in this respect. His research suggests that most Moving Mountains customers are either between 15 and 25 years old, “doing so for the environment and animal welfare”, or between 45 and 65 years old for health reasons. “Because their doctors told them how they told me,” says Van der Molen. Women are significantly more numerous than men.

Van der Molen first spoke to food technologists. He paid for it out of his own pocket; He also sold his collection of classic cars, including rare Bugattis and Teslas, and put the money into the new company. The consultants suggested that oyster mushrooms with their deep taste and fibrous consistency would be a good basis for the first Moving Mountains burger. “I don’t like mushrooms,” Van der Molen admits. “I was against it.” Nevertheless, they made up about 20% of the burgers and were supplemented with peas, potatoes, wheat and soy proteins, coconut oil and vitamin B12. The finishing touch was the addition of beetroot juice, which would create the illusion that the burger was “bleeding”.

The Moving Mountains B12 burger was a hit. It was launched in February 2018 at Mildreds, a vegetarian and vegan restaurant in Dalston, east London. However, there was a mainstream crossover in September when all over 400 food pubs in Marston started offering it. Harvesters followed in 2019, followed by Europe’s hard rock cafes and the major pub operators Stonegate and Mitchells & Butlers.

The Moving Mountains B12 burger, the meatless burger that “bleeds”. Photo: Michael Michaels

Your secret? “Four words that we never mention: vegan, vegetarian, meatless, meatless,” says Van der Molen. “Sometimes we have to be so firm with restaurants, top companies like Hard Rock Cafe. Let’s call it the Moving Mountains Burger. Everything that is missing in the product is meat-free and meat-free: “Meat-free? Then what’s in it? I do not want it. “That’s why we want to promote this as plant-based meat. Even if it’s technically not meat, we can call it what we want it to be. And we want to promote what is good about it and not what is missing. “

This, according to Van der Molen, distinguishes his product from, for example, Greggs’ vegan bun breast and the meatless steak casserole. “A vegan bun – you limit it again to the number of people who will buy it,” says Van der Molen. “I have friends who would never go to Greggs and ask about the vegan bun because they never want to use the word” vegan “when they’re with their friends. It’s the same in restaurants. They don’t want to say it. It is still old school. It’s sissy. You don’t want to be associated with vegans. “

You don’t have to season it to taste like meat because the cells come from animals

Van der Molen always viewed Moving Mountains only as a restaurant. “I don’t really like supermarkets, what can I say?” He says with a grin. “I’ve worked with them most of my life.” However, and at the end of December last year, he tempered three Moving Mountains herbal products – a sausage burger, a sausage, and a hot dog, if not the regular burger – in Sainsbury’s freezer available.

Plant-based is here to stay, Van der Molen emphasizes, and will be a global phenomenon. Moving Mountains already sells in Australia, Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong, but Van der Molen is looking to tackle Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat in the United States this year. He has high hopes for the Hot Dog Moving Mountains, which contains a major component of sunflower seeds. “Nobody has been able to repeat this,” he says. “So where will the plant market and moving mountains be in two years? We could probably meet in New York, I think. “

When entering the Unity Diner in Spitalfields in East London there is a large neon sign that reads: “The future is vegan.” There are many ingredients on the menu that my spell checker is not happy about – Cheeeze, Chikken, Bakon and Prawnz – as well the moving mountains burger and hot dog. You can rinse it off with a gin cocktail called Piers Morgan’s Tears, which is served with a straw made of wheat stalks.

I order the burger and my companion, Illtud Llyr Dunsford, chooses a moving mountains hotdog with additional shrimp: vegan surf’n’turf. If Rankin is at the bottom of the list of people who expect you to go to the meat alternative market, Dunsford, a funny, curious 39-year-old with a warm smile, is not far away. His family has been working in the Gwendraeth Valley in western Wales for more than 300 years. Dunsford, meanwhile, was so inspired by the nose-to-tail philosophy of chef Fergus Henderson that he founded a company called Charcutier in 2011 to make world-class air-dried ham from Welsh breed pigs. Dunsford also knows his hot dogs: he delivered them for Harrods. “One of my nicknames back then was the Sausage Dude,” he says. “Don’t know if that’s a good nickname or not.”

The Unity Diner’s vegan Philly Cheesesteak sandwich. Photo: Unity Diner / Facebook

So what does Dunsford do about the Moving Mountains hot dog? “It’s surprisingly good,” he says, waging an admirable struggle to keep ketchup out of his thick, reddish-brown beard. “It tastes like a commodity product, a cheap product, the texture is a bit too hard, but for me, if it was a street corner product, it replaces it fairly easily.”

Praise, but qualified. Dunsford can see scenarios where herbal simulacras can fill a gap – and this must be the case for the planet – but the notion that they can completely replace the real thing is a bit far. “For me as a meat eater, eating meat is organoleptic,” he says. “And none of these herbal products offer exactly the same reaction. You don’t have a little scoop of hot fat on your chin that you get with real meat. “

For this reason, Dunsford believes that the future of meat in laboratories must grow from animal cells. His long, sometimes confusing journey to this conclusion began in 2015 when he attended a symposium on farmed meat at Maastricht University in the Netherlands and continued when he was selected as a respected scientist for agriculture in Nuffield and traveled around the world for 15 months to explore the region’s future meat production, including the impact of animal husbandry on deforestation in the Amazon. But all of this took place at the end of 2017 at the headquarters of a U.S. company, Just, Inc, in San Francisco (a building where Dunsford, a film fan, finds Toy Story was first shown).

“You made me a little duck liver chorizo,” he recalls. “It was in a little taco, it was tiny. And I ate it and it just had the umami kick of what I expected from meat. For me it was like this last piece of the puzzle: it actually tastes just like meat. I thought, “Well, if you could produce this product cheaper, why on earth would a consumer buy something else instead?”

Charcutier has been wound up, and Dunsford is now heading Cellular Agriculture, the first British startup in the cell-based meat sector, with Dr. Marianne Ellis, whose day job is head of chemical engineering at the University of Bath. “Our machine is currently producing milligrams of cells, which is very, very small,” says Dunsford. “But by the end of the next two years, we’re earning about 10 pounds for one cycle, which is about three weeks.” In fact, the goal is to build factories in about five years that will produce tons of cells. “

Scientists work in the laboratories of Illtud Llyr Dunsford’s Cellular Agriculture company. Photo: zellularagriculture.de

Dunsford is aware that cell-based meat has a yuck factor to overcome, but he is confident that over time, it will. And if it does, the potential market is huge: While it believes that plant foods will appeal to flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans, who make up about 20% of the UK population, processed meat would be an option for everyone else you plan to cut their meat intake or not. “The difference to cell-based is that it’s chemically meat,” says Dunsford. “There is nothing you need to do to spice it up so that it tastes of meat because the cells come from animals.”

As an individual, Dunsford accepts that he should be the perfect destination for meat alternatives: he buys locally; he cares about sustainability; When it flies, it balances its carbon. “So I’m such a consumer and I’ve tried to make herbal products but I can’t,” he sighs. “It’s just my body and mind aren’t strong enough. Although I know there are a number of things we need to do to help the planet, I’m weak. Most people are.”

As expected, cell-based meat is separating. For Rankin it is a future that he can hardly imagine. “First, growing meat in laboratories is terrifying,” he says. “And secondly, we have sustainably produced meat in this country. It’s just the fact that we eat too much of it. The whole problem with meat is that we only have to replace 90% of our food with other things, then we can keep livestock sustainably and the animals can add fertilizer to the soil sustainably. Everything that we did really effectively 100 years ago can work again. “

So Rankin doesn’t think that meat from the laboratory will find a market? “Oh, I’m sure it’ll take off, but I’m just saying it will be terrible for us,” he warns. “They look at history and when we started getting labs or companies to go on our diets or feed ourselves, it always turned out to be incredibly bad.”

Van der Molen examined cell-based meat before he started moving mountains. For him, it was not about ethics, but about time. “I met with the University of Bath, and when I understood what it was about, I stopped,” he says. Why? “I think there are still 10 years to go to production. If you tell me that it is this year, I think you want more money from a round of financing. I don’t just take care of the planet, I am also a businessman. I need a company and I have to get the company moving. “

Still, Van der Molen Dunsford agrees that the cell-based meat market will ultimately far outperform the vegetable meat market. “A lot of people say, ‘Well, I’m not going to eat it’ and I say, ‘But you may not have a choice because those massive, big meat producers will just force it on you.’ You don’t have to worry about the environment – although some certainly do – but the savings you can potentially make by using cells as opposed to raising cattle? Incredible.”

So we’re going to see cell-based meat at McDonald’s or Burger King? “Oh god, 100%,” replies Van der Molen. “Yes, I just think it will dominate.”

For Dunsford, the breakthrough product is likely to be a blend of cell and plant based ingredients. “Because the cells actually taste like meat and plants,” he says. “You have to think of things like a fish cake: many of them are potatoes. Think of a sausage, much of it is just filler. So it’s the same principle as what we’re doing with food right now. “

Everyone agrees – some with zeal, others with resignation – that meat production will not change, but when and how. In 2016, Downs Street consultants asked Dunsford to present his research results on protein alternatives. At the end of the day, he went down the beach to catch his hose and started humming David Bowie’s Space Oddity. “The line” Take your protein pill … “came to mind,” Dunsford recalls. “And I thought,” That’s what I want to do next. I want to make a sausage in space! I want to build a system that will exist for space travel and for the colonization of the planets! “This is achieved with this technology.”