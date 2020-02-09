Keep an eye on the campus and monitor WhatsApp: note after the DGP meeting

Advertisement

Written by Srinath Rao

| Mumbai |

Updated: February 10th 2020, 7:16:29 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister of the Union Amit Shah at the All India Conference of Directors General / Inspectors General of Police 2019 at IISER in Pune. (PIB / PTI photo)

From observing universities where people can “engage in activities that jeopardize the country’s integrity” to infiltrating their WhatsApp groups, this is one of the many initiatives listed in a memo that ends after the Year to top policemen in states Annual Conference of Directors General of Police (DGPs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) held in December in Pune and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

Police officers who attended the conference and later reviewed the policy told The Indian Express that the goal was to be aware of university campus activities. “At the conference, the focus was on getting in touch with the student community in order to gain prior knowledge of and prepare for potentially sensitive situations. We shouldn’t get into a situation where someone surprises us, ”said a DGP who attended the conference but didn’t want to be named.

These instructions are part of a detailed list of “Action Points” that were distributed to police forces across the country recently after the three-day conference at the Indian Institute for Science Education and Research in Pune, December 6-8, 2019.Each police station must list the measures, which it has taken over the course of the year to achieve these goals. The reports taken will then be compiled and analyzed by each state and agency and submitted to the Home Office before the next conference.

Another senior IPS officer said that monitoring WhatsApp conversations is common police practice. “At every level, we ensure that our employees are part of WhatsApp groups led by various political parties, right and leftist parties, Muslims, Dalits, unions, students and other planning organizations and bodies. Protests or demonstrations The official said.

The guidelines that have since been passed on to senior police officers include reading tweets and retweets from citizens to analyze public sentiment, a proposal to treat speeches that lead to interfaith divisions as hate speech, police presence in schools raise and organize student visits to police stations and play with police bands on a regular basis. Part of the policy was also to find out why the recent suspected terrorist conspiracies and attacks have either occurred in, or are in some way linked to, Hyderabad.

The format of the conference changed in 2015 when it was expanded from a one-day affair in New Delhi to the current three-day duration in which DGP committees present results on key aspects of internal and external security such as terrorism, naxalism, coastal security, cyber threats , Fighting radicalization and narcotism, etc., according to a PMO statement dated December 8, 2019.

The Prime Minister’s directives result from the presentations by these committees. The statement went on to say: “The Prime Minister praised the conference for making good contributions to policy planning and implementation and stressed that concrete results will come from the final action points.”

At the 2018 conference, the prime minister instructed the country’s police to publicize the “negligible participation of Indian Muslims in international terrorist attacks” to counter radicalization “in every corner of the country”.

At the 2016 conference, he instructed the police to “curb counterfeit money, arms smuggling, and other anti-national activities to fully achieve the goals of the demonstration,” and “educate people so they can move on to cashless transactions.” The 2016 conference took place a few weeks after the Prime Minister announced the withdrawal of high-value notes.

