Kazakhstan: 8 people were killed and many injured in an overnight brawl

According to Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev, eight people were killed and numerous people injured in a fight and a series of clashes in several villages in the southern Kazakh province of Shambyl.

About 70 people were involved in the initial fight on the outskirts of Masanchi village near the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border. Then 300 more people came from the surrounding villages.

The crowd clashed with the police, wounding two police officers with gunshots and lighting dozens of buildings and cars. The police arrested 47 people and confiscated two shotguns, said Turgumbayev.

The police and national guard are now in control of the situation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a statement calling on the government to take steps to keep the villages calm.

Many members of the Dungan minority, Muslims of Chinese origin, live in the area where the clashes took place.

Tokayev called for a thorough investigation and instructed the security authorities to persecute those who spread ethnic hate speech, “provocative rumors and disinformation”.

Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Public Accord, said at a press conference that the authorities had temporarily closed a large market for outdoor goods in Almaty, the country’s largest city with 19 million inhabitants.

