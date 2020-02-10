Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Montrezl Harrell among the team USA finalists - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Clippers Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Montrezl Harrell are among the 44 finalists representing the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This has been approved by the US basketball board and announced on Monday by the US basketball team.

The official list of the 2020 2020 Olympic team of 12, who will take part in the Summer Games from July 24th to August 24th. 9, will be announced later this year.

Neither Leonard, a 6-foot-7 wing from Moreno Valley, nor George, a 6-8 wing from Palmdale, participated in Team USA activities last summer when they recovered from injuries. Harrell, the energetic 6-8 striker from Clippers, was on a long list of NBA players who had declined an invitation to the USA Basketball training camp before the World Cup.

Before the season, Leonard said his focus was on winning an NBA title with the Clippers, but he admitted he “yes, I want to play” at the Olympics.

George – a 2016 gold medalist who broke a cruel right leg at a 2014 US basketball showcase – said he would also welcome another opportunity to represent the United States.

“I hope I would love it,” said George at Clippers Media Day. “If God wants, I can survive a season healthy and when that time comes, I would like to be part of the Olympic Games and represent it. (The season of the clippers) comes first, of course. After surviving this year and giving everything this year, we will hopefully be the last team by June and I will take care of it here.

“As long as I am healthy, when I have reached this point and I am healthy, I want to be part of this group.”

The final pool of 44 players consists of triple Olympic medalist LeBron James and teammates Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee from Lakers. The finalists included nine gold medal members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, seven gold medals from the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team, and all twelve members of the 2019 U.S. FIBA ​​World Championship.

Team USA’s coaching team is led by Gregg Popovich, head coach of San Antonio Spurs. The assistants are Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks head coach, and Jay Wright, Villanova University head coach.

