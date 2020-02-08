Kawhi Leonard, Clippers relies on Timberwolves - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Los Angeles clippers Kawhi Leonard (2) drives the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Minneapolis, for Jarrett Culver of Minnesota Timberwolves. (AP Photo / Stacy Bengs)

Los Angeles clippers Paul George (13) tries to shoot Minnesota Timberwolves’ Naz Reid in Minneapolis in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Stacy Bengs)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Los Angeles Clippers ‘Paul George (13) hits Minnesota Timberwolves’ Naz Reid in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minneapolis. (AP Photo / Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jarrett Culver (23) picks the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Minneapolis against JaMychal Green of Los Angeles Clippers. (AP Photo / Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jordan McLaughlin (6) drives the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Minneapolis, around Los Angeles Clippers Landry Shamet. (AP Photo / Stacy Bengs)



Minnesota Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell smiles after speaking to team fans before an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie responded after his team shot another basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Stacy Bengs) Advertisement

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie responded after his team shot another basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS – Former USC Trojan Jordan McLaughlin scored 24 points in his career, Malik Beasley set 23 points on his debut in Minnesota, and the new Timberwolves won 142: 115 on Saturday night with a defeat in 13 games against Los Angeles Clippers.

Karl-Anthony Towns just awarded a triple double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the Timberwolves, who had won the season for the first time since January 9, thanks to a franchise record of 26 3-pointers.

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and Paul George had 21 for the Clippers, who had a three-game winning streak.

The Timberwolves turned over half their squad before the close on Thursday. Three separate trades on Wednesday and Thursday sent out seven players and brought eight.

The most famous player, Point Guard D’Angelo Russell, did not play. Russell, who was acquired in a Golden State store on Thursday, prevailed with a right quad bruise.

Minnesota still had a lot to shoot. Ten Timberwolves players beat 3s and set a franchise record. Beasley, who arrived in a 4-team trade on Wednesday, posted a career high of seven threes.

The Timberwolves shot in the first half from the 3-point range with 15: 25 and took the lead with 81: 59. The 81 points were a franchise record for one and a half points and allowed by the clippers in half a season.

Beasley was 6 for 9 on 3s and scored 20 points in the first half.

Minnesota led up to 26 points in the second half. Los Angeles got no closer than 17.

TIP-INS

Shearers: Forward Marcus Morris, who was acquired in a deal with New York on Thursday, did not play. Guard Patrick Beverly missed the game with an injury to the right groin. … The game was the beginning of a road trip for Los Angeles with four games.

Timberwolves: Striker Jake Layman missed his 37th game in a row with a left toe sprain. Forward Evan Turner, who was won in a four-team deal on Wednesday, is out of the team. … Russell spoke before the tip in front of the crowd. The nine 3-point Minnesota in the first quarter was a franchise record for a quarter.

NEXT

Shearers: Sunday in Cleveland. Los Angeles has won the last three meetings.

Timberwolves: On Monday in Toronto. The Raptors have won the last four meetings.