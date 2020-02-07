Advertisement

MSNBC presenter Katy Tur still lamented the Republican majority in the Senate that President Trump had acquitted in impeachment, pointing out on Friday that more people voted for the Senators who supported the belief and were bizarrely feared that “Gerrymandering” would do so GOP somehow helped win so many Senate seats.

“If you missed it, the majority don’t always rule in this country.” Tur whined at 2:00 p.m. ET hour. Rely on a Washington Post articlethen she explained her explanation: Forty-eight senators voted to remove the president from office. Fifty-two voted for the acquittal. But the 48 actually represent 12 million more voters than the senators who decided to keep Donald Trump in the White House. “

Tur got post-political reporter Philip Bump to continue promoting the play: “So impeachment is an example. The 48 senators – I mean, 12 million more voters, that’s a lot. “Bump partially replied “They had the 69 million who actually supported senators who wanted him removed from office.”

It is unclear, as Bump suspected, that these senators were elected with the express wish to reject the results of the 2016 elections.

Minutes later, Tur wondered what could be done to prevent the Republicans from winning nationwide elections for US Senate seats across the country: “So what’s the solution? Can Gerrymandering improve the situation? Is – how does such a gap promote consensus in the Senate or even in the House of Representatives?”

Bump was forced to laboriously correct them and explain the obvious: “Well, I mean, the only solution – Gerrymandering won’t do anything because the Senate is about states, right? They cannot be Gerrymander states. “ Then he brought in harsher news: “The only solution for Democrats is to address voters in these countries.”

In other words, Democrats must actually win elections to take power – how unfair!

Here is a transcript of the February 7th section:

14:38 ET

We do not argue that a simple majority of the population should decide whether an accused president should be removed from office. That is not in the constitution. But it serves to highlight a broad trend in our politics, the overwhelming influence of the country voters on those who concentrate in the cities and suburbs.

Join me now, the Washington Post political reporter who pulled these numbers, Philip Bump.

Okay, impeachment is an example. The 48 senators – I mean, 12 million more voters, that’s a lot.

PHILIP BUMP: Yes. And these are voices, this is not a population. I think that’s important to note, because part of what inspired me to do this calculation is that Trump and his team have always said what the will of these 63 million people who voted for him. Which is a fair point.

TUR: Yes.

BUMP: But in contrast, of course, you had the voters who supported Hillary Clinton and you spoke of –

TUR: Sixty-five million.

BUMP: Exactly this discrepancy. But then you had the 69 million who actually supported senators who wanted him removed from office.

(…)

14:41 ET

TUR: It is – if you look at the judges and the way judges were appointed. Not just the judges that Donald Trump has appointed since his tenure. I think very much of the judges who were not appointed when President Obama was in office – I am thinking in particular of Merrick Garland.

BUMP: Right. Yes, no, exactly. What Mitch McConnell did is that he made the problem worse by arming it with weapons, right? He recognizes that he has the authority to act as a control and to use this minority population as control over what the rest of the country is doing. I mean, the example I’m using is Brett Kavanaugh. Who Brett Kavanaugh was appointed by a president who had lost the referendum and who was confirmed by a senate that represented less than half of the country, right? I mean, that’s a strong example, and Mitch McConnell repeatedly uses it to act contrary to the House of Representatives.

TUR: It’s a Kerfuffle.

BUMP: It is. It is a mystery.

TUR: What is the solution for this? Can Gerrymandering improve the situation? Is – how does such a gap promote consensus in the Senate or even in the House of Representatives?

BUMP: Well, I mean, the only solution – Gerrymandering won’t do anything because the Senate is about states, right? You cannot set Gerrymander states. The only solution is that the Democrats address voters in these countries, right?

One of the things we see in American politics right now is that the Republicans are much more conservative than the Democrats, who are liberal. Over time, the Democrats become more liberal. But Democrats need to be able to address people in these countries, and one of the concerns of many Democrats is how we can do it well while effectively representing our diverse base and our diverse voters.

(…)