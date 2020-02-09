Katy Perry sends a Coronavirus support message to China

Advertisement

The WHO director thanked Katy Perry’s gesture.

For a few weeks now, the whole world has been keeping an eye on China after the circumstances of the corona virus spread and even reached various international locations on the planet.

In light of this, a variety of celebrities have given feedback to support this eventuality, to expose revelations and to urge their followers to be careful and take appropriate measures to protect well-being.

This is a nice solidarity message from @katyperry to the people of #China. I could not agree extra – we are together and can only set it together! Thank you for voting for such an important trigger. # 2019nCoV

🎥 @SinaWeibo, Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/u7wnn5xPdc

– Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 4, 2020

Katy Perry commented on the issue and sent a message to help the nation most affected by the virus. The singer has recorded a short and concise video welcoming the people of the Asian nation and encouraging them to deal with these difficult situations.

“I just had to send you a message to let you know that we are all with you at this time and to prevent and stay healthy and optimistic as best we can. We ponder about you We send our prayers. Let us recover from it. “

The video was also shared by World Normalbeing Group’s director Normal, who thanked the artist for giving her voice to such an important trigger.