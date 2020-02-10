Advertisement

Katrina Kaif has it all to be a superhero that Bollywood can be proud of. She is beautiful, can be deadly and a total ass. We have seen their splendor in several films like Fitoor, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Namastey London. We saw their deadly and evil avatar in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

If you combine the two traits and add a bit of fantasy and fairy tale, you get a superhero or should we say a superhero? Yes, it is discussed here that Kaif will be the next Bollywood superhero after Krrish, Drona, G. One and Flying Jatt. I hope Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff are listening!

The man who wants to turn Kaif into a superhero is Ali Abbas Zafar, who will work with her again after brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Ek Tha, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Mumbai mirror Reports Zafar and Kaif meet for the fifth time on their most ambitious project to date. A source said, “Ali will direct the film and is finalizing the script.”

He added: “They’ve been planning the project for some time. It’s been an exciting project for both of them as it will feature never-before-seen stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently in her best shape and regular workouts will come in handy Idea is to spin a franchise. “

It’s always encouraging to see actresses doing hardcore and deadly action, like Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman or Angelina Jolie in Salt and Wanted. It’s been a while since a mainstream Bollywood actress played this genre, and Kaif, as the source above says, fits perfectly. Kaif also has Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Can we see some of her action in this film?

