Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar meet for a superhero flick: Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar have known and worked together for almost a decade. They first worked together in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Needless to say, they have come a long way and Katrina even introduced him to Salman Khan. The trio has already appeared in two films and it looks like Katrina Kaif will be working with him again. If the reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar will come together for a superhero action film that will eventually turn into a franchise.

Ali Abbas Zafar will direct the film and plans to produce it together with Ronnie Screwvala. The script for this untitled project is still in progress. However, they plan to start shooting later this year. The team is waiting for Ali to finish the script so they can go to a location later and set a date. Both Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar were thrilled with the project and are planning a few never-before-seen action sequences in the film. Katrinas Fitness has made planning the stunts easier since she is currently the best actress in showbiz.

We can’t wait to see what this dynamic duo has in store for us!

