Experimental musician Katie Gately, who lives in LA, is preparing for the release of her second album Loom. So far we have already heard two new tracks: “Bracer” and “Waltz”, both of which were our favorite songs in their respective weeks. Today Gately shares another title called “Allay”.

As the track begins, ghostly ad libs introduce the range of sounds used – which eventually leads to a dizzying whirlwind of the main vocals. A distant drum and a distant cymbal let every single vowel note resonate a little longer. This lack of structure provides space for a staggering Gothic synthesizer that sneaks in. A number of samples are included, including special effects earthquakes, explosions, and guttural animal sounds. Gately alone follows the poetry with powerful, memorable lines such as: “If it sees you / you will be a lamb stew / if it feels new / you will be lost for a long time.”

Listen to “Allay” below.

Loom is 2/14 on Houndstooth.