Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla meet Cathy Garcia-Molina in the new film 'After Forever'

Kathniel returns to the screen after a pause

Published on February 10, 2020 at 4:25 pm

Updated February 10, 2020 at 4:25 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo will return to the big screen in 2020.

On Monday February 10th, Star Cinema announced that the real couple would be featured in a film – After Forever, directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

The story is written by Carmi Raymundo, who wrote The Hows of Us, Barcelona, ​​and last year’s big hit Hello Love Goodbye, in which Kathryn collaborated with GMA 7 actor Alden Richards.

In September 2019, Kathryn confirmed that she and Daniel will work on projects together in 2020, including a teleseries. (LIST: All new shows and films that ABS-CBN will release in 2020)

The two took a break from joint projects in 2019. Kathryn said they made the decision to focus on expanding their individual careers.

The two last worked together on the film The Hows of Us in 2018. – Rappler.com