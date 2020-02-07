Katherine Heigl stars in Netflix's Firefly Lane Adaptation (10 episodes)

Advertisement

Katherine Heigl is directed from Firefly Lane to Netflix. The Gray’s Anatomy veterinarian has committed to starring and producing Netflix ’10 episode adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s best-selling guide, which TVLine has created exclusively.

Firefly Lane has two inseparable great friends and keeps track of their lasting, difficult ties for 4 years.

Heigl, who is currently playing two seasons in the US communities, will play Tully Hart, a magical, impressive, ruthless and deeply loyal force of nature. Nevertheless, Tully bears the scars of a traumatic childhood and, according to the official character description, “is haunted by inner loneliness, while at the same time she achieves fabulous fame and fortune as a journalist and the moderator speaks. Her saving grace is her greatest friend and soul mate Kate (not just forged), with whom she has had an unshakable bond over a period of four turbulent years. “

Maggie Friedman (witches from East Finish) is a writer, showrunner and executive producer. Stephanie Germain and Lee Rose are also EPs, while Hannah is a co-EP. Peter O’Fallon (UnREAL) will lead the premiere.

In addition to Gray and Fits, Heigl’s television loan embodies the doubts of CBS and the state of affairs of NBC. Firefly Lane is Heigl’s first mission with Netflix.