Kate Middleton and Prince William returned today to work with Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. The four high-ranking kings rarely hold joint events, and the Duchess of Cambridge made her debut on the occasion with a new sharp suit. Kate wore a two-piece Alexander McQueen outfit with Ralph Lauren boots. She equipped herself minimally, wearing earrings and her hair half up and half down. Her husband Prince William was also dressed in navy and complemented her ensemble.

Kate, William, Charles and Camilla are in the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center’s Stanford Hall today – the first of their engagements in Leicestershire.

They arrive shortly after the royal family announced today that Wilhelm’s cousin and the queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn are leaving. The couple’s spokesman said they informed the queen and her families last year and spent many months discussing things before coming to a decision.

Peter and Autumn have two daughters, Isla (7) and Savannah (9), who play events with Kate and Williams’ eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In a statement, the couple’s spokesman said: “They had decided that this was the best course of action for their two children and continued friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came after months of discussion and is sadly a friendly one. “The two remain primarily committed to raising their children together.

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).