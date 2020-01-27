Kate Middleton relives gray dress for UK Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony

Advertisement

Kate Middleton and Prince William have arrived at Central Hall in London for the UK Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony. For the occasion, Kate was wearing a gray Catherine Walker dress with her hair half up, half down. William held an umbrella over her as the couple entered.

The event comes hours after Kensington Palace has released photos taken by the Duchess of Cambridge of Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren.

“As part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, The Duchess of Cambridge has taken photos of two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren,” Kensington Palace wrote in the title of her portrait series.

It also contained a statement from Kate about Yvonne and Steven, the survivors she photographed. “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal for Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of the family and the life they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s,” Kate said. “The families brought items of personal significance that are included in the photos.”

“It was a real honor to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope that Yvonne and Steven’s memories will somehow remain alive as they pass the baton to the next generation,” she continued.

Kensington Palace added that “the portraits are part of a new exhibition that will be opened later this year by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety, with 75 images of survivors and their relatives. The exhibition will cover the victims of the Holocaust and four the full lives of survivors in the UK, while inspiring people to consider their own responsibility to remember and share the stories of those who have endured Nazi persecution. “

