Kate Middleton apologizes after the 3-year-old shadows her for not looking like Cinderella

As a replacement for a ball gown and glass slippers, Kate Middleton wore a slim navy coat to travel to South Wales. Apparently that made a toddler dissatisfied!

Kate Middleton, 38, would be the princess of the United Kingdom, but this title alone did not impress an infant. Annabelwho wanted to meet a “real princess”. The mother of the three-year-old boy gave this amusingly on February 4 after the Duchess of Cambridge’s meeting at Mumbles Pier in Swansea, Great Britain! “My daughter and I met Kate Middleton immediately at Mumbles Pier, the place where we waited an hour to see her. My daughter loves fairy tales and Cinderella, and he or she was really excited to meet a real princess, “said the mother. Rhian Costello, Mail informed every day. Rhian raved that she and her daughter had been “extremely happy” since Kate “came here”.

Unfortunately, Rhian’s daughter was not too impressed with Kate’s outfit of the day, which met Disney’s requirements a bit: a clean-cut, double-breasted navy coat with black gloves, black boots and a scarf with a heart print. Kate apologized. “I am really sorry that I am not wearing a decent costume right away,” Her Royal Highness informed little Annabel, according to the mother’s memory. Annabel said: “I assumed that you appeared to be Cinderella.” Kate might not wear a sparkly blue ball gown or argue with mice, but she shares the princess’s class and serenity!

We are not stunned Kate knows exactly what to say to children since she herself has three! Kate shares Prince George6 Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis1, together with her husband Prince WilliamIt looks like this royal household is not welcoming a fifth member. After a fan asked if Kate’s household would get bigger in January 2020, the Duchess said that, according to HELLO! Diary.

Kate Middleton is talking to a cute boy who was in South Wales on February 4, 2020. (REX / Shutterstock)

Teens love Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge was dealing with a younger fan when she visited South Wales on February 4, 2020. (REX / Shutterstock)

As you will see, despite the recent budget drama that has shaken Britain, Kate has remained lighthearted and bubbly. Your brother in law and sister in law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announced in January 2020 that they will be able to give up their role as high-ranking members of the royal household and spend part of their time in North America (particularly Canada). It will likely be a serious change, but Kate was shown with a big smile on her face while traveling with Bradford just a few days after the massive Bradford announcement. Nothing can bother Kate!