Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

The home of playing cards “Kate Mara and Love”, Simons Nick Robinson, is visiting college again with A Trainer, an FX-restricted collection of a pirated romance between a trainer and her student.

The 10-part A Trainer series is mainly based on Hannah Fidell’s signature film from 2013 with the same identity and examines the story behind the mug shot of a female high school trainer who is involved in an affair with her male student.

“Hannah Fidell is an outstanding filmmaker who we have long admired for her intuitive potential to bring progressive stories to life with depth and charm,” said Gina Balian, FX Co-President for a unique program. “We are thrilled to … integrate A Trainer directly into a limited FX collection, with Kate Main being a rare collection faked along with Nick Robinson.”

Advertisement

Mara, who starred in the first season of FX’s pose, will play Claire, a popular younger high school trainer in a Texas suburb. Robinson’s Eric is a purely American high school senior.

Fidell will write, direct, and play an EP with Michael Costigan (Brokeback Mountain) and Jason Bateman (Ozark), Danny Brocklehurst (Protected) and Mara.