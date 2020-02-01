Advertisement

Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky took a close look at malware using the names and titles of the candidates for Grammy 2020. According to the analysis, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Put up Malone have essentially been the most used malware artists in the past 12 months.

Hackers annually expand the strategies with which customers enter their private knowledge. Given the growing dangers in the digital environment, Kaspersky researchers have found, after a brand new investigation, that malicious software is hidden in tracks or video clips that use artist names.

Grammy Awards, described because the music world’s Oscars have recently discovered their homeowners. 18-year-old American singer Billie Eilish, who received 5 awards, was influenced by the night on Staples Middle in Los Angeles. Kaspersky researchers, who examined the names and songs of the singers nominated for Grammy 2020, found that the names of artists or songs had been used in a total of 30,982 dangerous information.

Advertisement

Eilish malicious information entitled Billie, 18,497 data subjects in Turkey

Cybercriminals mainly used the names Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Put up Malone to develop malware. Kaspersky says 55 percent of the dangerous information examined is named after these artists. According to the analysis, the amount of dangerous information titled Billie Eilish rose by 10 instances in 2019 compared to the past 12 months to 2171 and the amount of customers affected by malicious information titled Younger Singers in 2019 Turkey was chosen to be 18,497 years old. That amount was only 139 last 12 months.

The title of Ariana Grande was most commonly used to detect malware

The analysis also examined which songs were used most frequently in dangerous information. Malone’s “Sunflower” took first place, “Speak” by Khalid and “Previous City Street” by Lil Nas X.

Kaspersky researchers say that using Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music-reliable digital music platforms is essential for listening to famous artists or downloading their songs. Researchers state that the extension of the information downloaded from trusted music websites must be .mp3, .avi, .mkv, or .mp4 to avoid extensions like .exe or .lnk.