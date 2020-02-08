Kartik Aaryan's statement about making films about women with defects does not affect Sara Ali Khan and the Internet: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal in full swing these days. This Imtiaz Ali directorate was advertised, from news channels to radio channels and online portals. The actors were recently on a well-known radio station where Kartik was asked whether his work should be compared to Ayushmann Khurrana, and his testimony made us all uncomfortable.

At first, he said it didn’t bother him, then he said that it often happens that Ayushmann makes films about men with deficiencies while he makes films about women with deficiencies. While Kartik and the radio jockeys found this statement amusing, Sara was not pleased, she asked him how her character Zoe was broken. To whom the actor has just sung the text of her song “Haan Main Galat”.

Along with Sara, many other people on the Internet were upset that Kartik had made such a statement. What do you think of Kartik Aaryan’s statement? Let us know in the comments below.

