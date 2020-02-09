Advertisement

The actor Kartik Aaryan has shown his romantic side and his comic skills in various Bollywood films. Now the audience can see their action avatar in a movie moderated by “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” director Om Raut. The action thriller in 3D with the T series by Bhushan Kumar is filmed in India and at various locations abroad.

“I had been interested in making an action film for some time and Bhushan Sir knew about it. I saw ‘Tanhaji …’ recently and was totally excited not only by the spectacular graphics but also by the narrative style,” Om Raut’s vision when it comes to 3D action storytelling is unprecedented, “said Kartik.

“I’m really excited to be part of his next film and can’t wait to start working on my first action film,” he added. The director added: “In the early stages of the script, I knew Kartik would go well with the character, and I’m happy to have him on board.” The remaining cast has yet to be finalized. With this mega-budget action film, Bhushan will reunite with Kartik after “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

Advertisement

Bhushan and T-Series will also produce the thriller together with Om Raut & Retrophiles Pvt Ltd.

Bhushan said: “It has been a long successful collaboration with Kartik, directly from SKTKS, PPAW and now ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. With the screenplay that Om wrote, Kartik fits the role to a T. It is Om’s vision and passion for the cinema that I saw with ‘Tanhaji’ which made me support his next one as well. This will be the first T series with this type of film that will be a fast paced action film on a raid. “

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from third-party feeds, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete, or remove the content at its own discretion, for any reason