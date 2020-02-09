Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan, the star of Love Aaj Kal, was signed by Tanhaji, director of the Unsung Warrior, Om Raut, for his next contract. The actor is ready to leave his lover’s image behind and play the role of an action hero. There has been speculation about their collaboration, but it looks like the Tanhaji director has found his next hero in Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan expressed his enthusiasm for working with the director and said that he was overwhelmed by his vision in Tanhaji. In his opinion, Om Raut’s vision in 3D storytelling is unprecedented. He is very interested in working on his first action film. Your film will also be in 3D and will be a full-fledged action thriller for which Kartik will shoot in many Indian and international locations.

Advertisement

As for the director, he’s got used to the success of his last release and is convinced that Kartik was the right choice for this project. Just like Kartik, director Om Raut is happy to work with him. The project is being produced by T-Series and the rest of the cast is pending.

Let us know what you think of this new dynamic duo as we wait for more details on the project.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan will work with Tanhaji director Om Raut for his first action film?

Loading…