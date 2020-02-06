Advertisement

For someone who has a minimal amount of sleep, Kartik Aaryan is surprisingly energetic when we sit down at 10 a.m. for a long chat in the rustic-looking terrace room of the Imtiaz Ali suburban office. “It is not yet clear that I will be the main character of an Imtiaz Ali film,” enthuses Aaryan, who remembers Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Love Aaj Kal (2009) as a college boy with big eyes in Mumbai to have.

Over a decade later, the actor reinvents the love story with Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. The film could be a sign that he has entered the big league, but Aaryan is more excited about the knowledge that he deserves an Ali film. “(After working with Ali) my thinking process is completely different. I have never looked for another film in such detail. Imtiaz Sir and I sat down and went through the background stories of my characters (Veer and Raghu). I did I took body language classes for the first time in my career. Before that film, my expertise was the weird timing. But Imtiaz Sir helped me go beyond that and broaden my spectrum. “

Kartik Aaryan. Image / Instagram

As much as he is amused that his dialogue “Aana toh poori tarah aana, ya toh mat aana” has produced a number of memes, the actor says that the line resonated with him. “Veer and Zoe (Sara’s character) talk about things millennials are discussing in their relationships. Jai (Saif’s character in the 2009 version) and Veer are far apart. The latter is idealistic and passionate, the former hosted a break-up party deceive that he doesn’t care. Imtiaz’s characters are disrespectful and open and they opened me up as an artist. I’m so much more unfiltered now. “

It may have taken a while for the industry to recognize his talent, but Aaryan – with the movies Dostana and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitten – is proud to be able to do it without a sponsor. “With the kind of films I belong to, I feel like I finally belong to this industry.”

