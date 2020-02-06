Advertisement

Before Valentine’s Day, actor Kartik Aaryan went into the past and reported a few muddy moments from his youth. “I remember when I was 16 my girlfriend and I were sitting on the same bench at school, sharing homework and assignments. Back then we were very scared to get caught when we made an appointment. So we did our best to hide (our relationship) when we went to public places in Gwalior, “remembers Kartik.

He told how he would introduce his girlfriend as his “cousin” if she got caught getting caught. “I met my girlfriend in a restaurant once on Valentine’s Day. I was afraid of being caught by a family member or relative. We used to hang around a lot, but we were always afraid of being caught. Many times.” “I would address my girlfriend at the time as my cousin if she got caught!” Kartik revealed on Sony TV’s Kapil Sharma Show.

On the work front, Kartik is preparing to release Imitiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal on Valentine’s Day. The film also plays Sara Ali Khan.

