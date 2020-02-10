Karma Automotive is cutting more jobs in Irvine, Moreno Valley - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Irvine-based Karma Automotive, a $ 135,000 electric sedan maker, is cutting jobs for the second time in three months.

The layoffs affect 60 employees at the Chinese company’s US headquarters and an unknown number of employees at its manufacturing facility in the Moreno Valley. The company announced layoffs of 200 employees in Irvine last November. This is part of the plan to transform into a company that markets its technology to other companies.

Advertisement

The company informed the California Department of Employment Development of the Irvine layoffs in a letter it received on February 7. Most of the jobs that have been cut are in the area of ​​supervision and engineering and will come into force on April 7th.

The state law on notification of adjustments and retraining of workers, according to which an employer must inform the state of collective layoffs 60 days in advance, also requires separate reports if he is at more than one address. A letter, outlining the cuts in the facility in the Moreno Valley, had not been received by Monday, state officials said.

The company’s downsizing is part of Karma’s realignment strategy, which will allow it to grow beyond simply creating and selling luxury vehicles, spokesman Dave Barthmuss said in an email on Friday. The Chinese-owned automaker has said it will shift part of its focus from pure automobile manufacturing to technology development, which it can license to other companies.

“It is unfortunate, but the action is part of a start-up’s history,” Barthmuss said in a telephone interview about the layoffs. “We are determined to expand our business beyond automotive manufacturing and retail. We also want to sell our technology and skills. “

Barthmuss confirmed that some jobs in the Moreno Valley will be eliminated, but said he didn’t know how many.

After the layoffs come into force, the company will still employ around 330 people in Irvine, he said. The Moreno Valley plant employs 145 people.

Karma Automotive made its debut in 2014 after the auto parts company Wanxiang Group bought some of the assets from bankrupt Fisker Automotive.

Barthmuss added that both facilities could potentially employ more people after the transition is complete. He said they are hiring more engineers and other professionals to help the company develop its new strategies.

Karma also plans to use the available capacity at its Moreno Valley plant, which opened in 2017 and is the only plant in Southern California to manufacture cars. The factory produces about 500 customized Reveros there each year, but can manufacture at least twice as many.

This means that Karma could agree to assemble vehicles for other automakers.

“This possibility still exists and we are talking to people about it,” said Barthmuss.

Another Chinese automaker announced on Monday that it would assemble SUVs in the United States. According to HAAH Automotive Holdings in Irvine, there is an agreement with Chinese automaker Chery Automobile to supply the vehicles to be assembled at a US plant. According to HAAH, the first vehicle sold will be a medium-sized SUV.