Aamir Khan’s upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha is full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is the official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks. With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha has quickly become one of the most anticipated films of the year.

In a photo showing the social media rounds, Bebo can be seen hanging from a heater with her Laal Singh Chaddha crew. The actress, like all the other members of the film team, is bundled in winter clothing. Check out the photo below:

The cast and crew of the film shot in the cool realms of Himachal Pradesh and we know from the caption that it is a night shoot. We cannot imagine how difficult it must be to shoot in such cold weather!

Speaking of film, a Quelle recently said noon“The film – an official adaptation of Forrest Gump [1994] – traces the protagonist as he unwittingly influences important political and cultural events in India over a period of 30 years. In the last stint series, Aamir shot for the sequence, in who can be seen his character officially released from the army after the war in Kargil, he supports a company like in the original and earns enough money to be Promise to fulfill his comrades advait. “

Laal Singh Chaddha, written by Atul Kulkarni, is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The film is slated to hit theaters in 2020.

