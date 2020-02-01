Kardashian: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie want to escape the clan!

Advertisement

A rebound can usually occur in the Kardashian household. Not Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie will say the opposite. The couple may leave Kris Jenner’s clan in the coming months!

We no longer present the Cardashian household! It should be noted that the clan became identifiable to the general public through “Maintaining Up With The Kardashians”. Strikes sometimes meet on this well-known topicality. If Scott Disick doesn’t share Kourtney’s life, he usually performs a few times for the household.

In the metropolis, Scott Disick also discovered love in the arms of Sofia Richie. The younger lady can be the daughter of singer Lionel Richie! The couple continues to reveal happiness on the web. The beautiful blonde has also made several appearances in KUWTK. If she can be very close to the Kardashian clan, some American media say she would like to devote herself to her modeling profession now!

SCOTT DISICK AND SOFIA RICHIE MAY LIVE IN NEW YORK!

A supply closed to the couple has also made disclosures for the online radar media. “Sofia has been talking about this for a long time because moving to New York would help her develop in the fashion business, and she has additional friends who are identical to Scott,” she said. nameless care. For this reason, the couple should leave the Kardashian clan!

Also, according to Radar Online, Scott Disick would have doubts about the choice of his companion. “He was very nervous all the time to go back to the Kardashian household. This is because he is afraid of being disabled or changed by another person, ”the offer said to the media. And finally: “Sofia tried to calm him down by saying that he could stay in any state. She is really happy with this mission and Scott is happy too, but he prefers to be careful. Watch case?