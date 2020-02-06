Advertisement

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who is committed to art, gives abstract painting a chance these days. Karan said that painting is a creative redemption for him. He has been painting for a few years and has had the opportunity to share his artwork through social media. Karan plans to exhibit 18 of his paintings in an exhibition shortly.

The “Alone” actor said: “My freedom of expression over the past three years has brought me here. Soon I will exhibit my love work to everyone.” Karan announces that it was his wife, the wife of actress Bipasha Basu, who encouraged him to seriously pursue his passion for art.

His journey began with a scribble that he showed Bipasha. Karan said, “It was more of a scribble. When I was done, Bipasha asked what it was and I said it was a dream birth. Before the soul comes into the body, you see the highest dream of life, you see, what God is for you. She told me to draw more often. “

On the acting front, Karan will appear next to Bipasha in “Aadat”. Directed by Bhushan Patel, “Aadat” is a romantic thriller. The film also shows the former Miss India Natasha Suri and the former “Bigg Boss” participant Sonali Raut. The singer Mika Singh is the producer of the film.

