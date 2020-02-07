Advertisement

Today Karan Johar’s children have their third birthday! Yash and Roohi, who were born on February 7th, 2017, made Karan Johar the happiest man by being born. Did you know that Yash and Roohi were born almost two months before their full term and that Karan had been quite startled? But the filmmaker-producer didn’t give up on his babies, providing them with warmth, security, and everything they needed to grow and develop.

Now, on her third birthday, KJo has shared some photos of his little family on social media along with a warm message. Check it out below:

The adorable pictures and the heartwarming note certainly put a smile on our face! Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar is also very close to the children.

KJo had organized an advance Birthday party for Yash and Roohi The Who is Who and their children were present on February 5th. Yash, Roohi and Taimur Ali Khan were seen dancing their hearts at the party, and mothers Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farah Khan and Soha Ali Khan were also present at the event.

