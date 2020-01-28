Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor are overwhelmed and humiliated when they receive the Padma Shri Award: Bollywood News

Advertisement

The Padma awards for 2020 were announced, and filmmaker Karan Johar, panga actress Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor were awarded the Padma Shri Prize for outstanding performance in the performing arts. It is the fourth highest civilian award and the singer and performer Adnan Sami has also been awarded the same.

Karan Johar spoke about the honor and said: “It is not very often that I miss the words, but this is such an opportunity … The Padma Shri. Such an honor to receive one of the highest civil awards in the country Overwhelmed with so many emotions. Humble, enthusiastic and also grateful for the opportunity to live, create and entertain my dream every day. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me . # blessed “

Kangana Ranaut expresses her high spirits: “I am humble and honored. I thank my country for this recognition and dedicate it to every woman who dares to dream. Every daughter … every mother … and the dreams of women, that will shape the future of our country. “

Ekta Kapoor expresses her joy at the news and says: “Overwhelmed and emotional! My foray into the industry started at just 17 years old. I kept hearing that I was too young, too raw, and too early to make a difference. Over the years it has become clear to me that it is never too early to live out dreams. Too young is probably the best. When I am given the fourth highest civilian award today – “Padmashri” – I am humbled. I hope to continue to cross borders, give young talent a chance, and strive to give something back to the country for all the love that is shown to me. The timing could not have been more perfect as this message arrives 2 days before my son’s first birthday. Grateful and grateful! “

Congratulations on this talented bunch!

