Kanye West will never perform previous songs in their original form again: report

Kanye West released his ninth studio album “Jesus is King” on Friday and the fans feel like they have been cheated on.

The 11 tracks clock with a weirdly fast 27 minutes. And to make matters worse, sources inform the TMZ that West will never perform its previous hits in their original form again.

Based on the Gossip website, all previous songs are updated with particularly family-friendly lyrics.

West, for his half, is not busy with scores now. “He makes music for God and is a modified man,” reported TMZ.

While some critics say West’s gospel album was higher than expected, others are at a loss. One of them went through the album for its lackluster lyrics along with the following lyrics: “Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-Fil-A / you are my main character with the lemonade.”

