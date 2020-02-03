Advertisement

Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” album has finally arrived, and a number of new merchandise items have also been added.

The 42-year-old rapper released his latest Gospel account on Friday afternoon, which was originally due to be released in September but was repeatedly faced with delays, along with a brand new range of clothing that accompanied the music.

The gathering, now available on West’s official website, includes a t-shirt, long-sleeved shirt, crew neck and hoodie, sweatpants and baseball caps, all of which are characteristic of the album and are in blue or black colorway.

The devices cost between $ 45 for a cap and $ 170 for a hoodie. West can offer a digital purchase of the album for $ 10, a CD model for $ 13 and a vinyl recording for $ 25.

The release of the album follows after the hit maker “Waves” tweeted late Thursday that he still had to finish three tracks – “The whole lot We Want”, “Comply with God” and “Water” – promising followers on twitter. We won’t sleep until this album is out. “

Hopefully Ye is taking a well-deserved nap now.

A “Jesus is King” hoodie ($ 170) from Kanye West’s new MerchKanye West range