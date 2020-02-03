Kanye West covered to promote his new opera!

Advertisement

Kanye West was in Miami this weekend to promote her new opera “Mary”. The rapper wore silver for the event.

Kanye West has a new fad for a while. He surpasses himself and composes an opera! The rapper then took on a strange outfit for the promo of the second!

Kanye West’s ego is rising … Ready to become President of America, passionate defender of Jesus Christ or gospel singer … The rapper can have it all done, or virtually! We are certainly not at the end of our surprises when it comes to the star. This time Kim Kardashian’s husband starts the opera! Mozart, Wagner and Puccini just have to stand! The king of the 21st century is in town!

Advertisement

In the past few months, the singer has surprised his followers by chaining the Sunday service. He uses his ascent to religion to share his enthusiasm. In a Texas prison or church, Kanye West spread the word of the Lord … Last November, the rapper had even captured his followers on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles! North’s father had lit the fireplace for his first biblical opera, Nebuchadnezzar!

KANYE WEST TAKES A UNIQUE STYLE FOR HIS OPERA!

Kanye West presented a new opera in its centerpiece “God is nice”! This time it is named after the mother of his idol Mary! And the rapper had to face massive problems to promote his work! It is pure due to this fact that Yeezus painted all the money to go into the crowd! The younger man was surely seen in a strange unusual robe in his apostles’ office …

The king, who wore a silver toga and a pair of slides over his socks, was a sensation! This dubious dress was adopted to convey a style of its present. Determined to show his devotion to the Lord, Kanye West posted a simple text on his Twitter account: “The angel said to him:” Don’t be afraid, Mary; because you have found grace in God … “