Kanye West and Chance the Rapper dedicate Sunday service to Kobe Bryant

Immediately after learning of the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday afternoon, Kanye West went on Twitter to pay tribute to the NBA legend. “Kobe, we love you my brother,” he wrote. “We pray for your family and appreciate the life you have lived and all the inspiration you have given.” But this tribute did not stop there. Later that evening, Kanye hosted a special midnight rendition of Sunday service in homage to Bryant.

“Kobe, it’s too far / Shoot from where you are / Remember you’re a star / You have to do more, you have to go hard,” said Ye in a free style. “I was driving home / They were leaving your jersey on the highway / And I broke down, broke down, broke down.”

Chance the Rapper was also on site and offered his own memories by gloomily browsing through a few verses from “Ultralight Beam”. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin also helped on the song The Life of Pablo. Check out the video footage below.

Kobe died on Sunday in a helicopter accident in Los Angeles. He was only 41 years old. The 62nd Grammy Awards last night also featured a tribute to the longtime Laker, and many acts – such as Lil Nas X and Lizzo – included references to basketball legend in their performances.

